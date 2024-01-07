I Played Video Games To the Near Exclusion of Everything Else Today, So Here Is My Favorite Fountains of Wayne Song For You, In Lieu Of Actual Thought
January 7, 2024 John Scalzi
Because it’s a wistful, beautiful song which fits the moment. Have a happy Sunday evening, y’all.
(PS: I don’t regret playing video games all day. Sometimes you need a “play video games all day” day.)
— JS
What video game(s) did you play today?
Any recommendations?
That album is damn near perfect.
I miss him.
I must ask, what video games did you play John?
Or read. That’s my idea of an ideal all day thing. A video games are cool too.
NOOOoooo! You can’t say you played all day without telling us the games you are playing.
What games? Are you playing any long term games, or just jumping in to try some?
Excellent choice. That whole album is great, and that song in particular.
Hi John-Are you familiar with this one (Robbie Fulks’ “Fountains of Wayne Hotline”)?
Like the others, I think it’s criminal that you didn’t tell us what you’re playing :)
Totally freaking great album! and one of the worst Covid loses. RIP Adam Schlesinger.
TIL we have the same fave FoW song!