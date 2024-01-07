I Played Video Games To the Near Exclusion of Everything Else Today, So Here Is My Favorite Fountains of Wayne Song For You, In Lieu Of Actual Thought

Posted on January 7, 2024    Posted by      10 Comments

Because it’s a wistful, beautiful song which fits the moment. Have a happy Sunday evening, y’all.

(PS: I don’t regret playing video games all day. Sometimes you need a “play video games all day” day.)

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

10 Comments on “I Played Video Games To the Near Exclusion of Everything Else Today, So Here Is My Favorite Fountains of Wayne Song For You, In Lieu Of Actual Thought”

  5. NOOOoooo! You can’t say you played all day without telling us the games you are playing.

    What games? Are you playing any long term games, or just jumping in to try some?

  7. Hi John-Are you familiar with this one (Robbie Fulks’ “Fountains of Wayne Hotline”)?

  8. Like the others, I think it’s criminal that you didn’t tell us what you’re playing :)

  9. Totally freaking great album! and one of the worst Covid loses. RIP Adam Schlesinger.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Get Your Vote On

If you are a United States citizen 18 years or older, 2024 will be an incredibly consequential election year. It's important for you to register to vote, and then vote, whenever you have the opportunity this year.

Vote.org can help you register to vote, check if your registration is still current, and give you other tools you need to vote and get your voice heard.

Don't wait! Register now!
Whatever Days
January 2024
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatever Everyone Else is Saying
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d