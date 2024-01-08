Today in “Incidents Just Waiting To Happen”

To be clear, among the cats in the house, it’s usually Smudge who is the real butthead of the three, probably because he’s a dude cat, and because of all three cats, he’s the one who is most proudly a chaos engine. However, every now and again Sugar sheds her pretty princess persona and whacks Smudge a good one, just to keep him in line. This morning, Smudge clearly transgressed an unwritten line, and Sugar is waiting for him to come out and get his richly deserved whacking. It’s never dull when you have multiple cats, I’ll tell you that much.

(They’ve both gotten over it now, whatever it was. And where was Spice? Napping in my office. She avoids drama as much as possible. Wise kitty, Spice.)

— JS

  1. Funny, but my experience with “dude cats” (former dude cats?) is that they tend to be more laid back than the ladies and less inclined to go seeking trouble. We currently have three cats, and of the three, the one “dude” is usually just looking to stay out of the way of the other two.

  2. You think things can get chaotic with 3 cats?

    Try living in a household where your wife has 7 cats – plus a miniature dachshund and a 91 pound Labrador retriever.

    Tom –

  4. Our Scruluce (pronounced screw loose) was trying to show himself as tough cat. For weeks he would chase our tuxedoed lady and she would run.

    Then she stopped running and whomped him a good one.

    He then tried to do it again with out Spotted Trouble Bug, and got his arse kicked a good one.

    He isn’t quite a gentleman yet, but he is closer.

  5. Devin: I, too, would like to see those written lines. They probably would make interesting reading.

