Today in “Incidents Just Waiting To Happen”

To be clear, among the cats in the house, it’s usually Smudge who is the real butthead of the three, probably because he’s a dude cat, and because of all three cats, he’s the one who is most proudly a chaos engine. However, every now and again Sugar sheds her pretty princess persona and whacks Smudge a good one, just to keep him in line. This morning, Smudge clearly transgressed an unwritten line, and Sugar is waiting for him to come out and get his richly deserved whacking. It’s never dull when you have multiple cats, I’ll tell you that much.

(They’ve both gotten over it now, whatever it was. And where was Spice? Napping in my office. She avoids drama as much as possible. Wise kitty, Spice.)

— JS