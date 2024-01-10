RIP, Terry Bisson

Here’s his obit at Locus. A sad day for science fiction.

— JS

  2. oh just god damn it all. Terry was one of the good ones. I am so sorry to hear this. If you’ve never read him, I urge you to get hold of his wonderful novel Talking Man, which beat most American magical realist literature on its own turf, and his collection Bears Discover Fire, which (as far as I was concerned) made him SF’s combination of Gary Larson and Borges. He will be sorely missed.

