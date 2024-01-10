RIP, Terry Bisson
Posted on January 10, 2024 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
Here’s his obit at Locus. A sad day for science fiction.
— JS
Posted on January 10, 2024 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
Here’s his obit at Locus. A sad day for science fiction.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
Oh no!
oh just god damn it all. Terry was one of the good ones. I am so sorry to hear this. If you’ve never read him, I urge you to get hold of his wonderful novel Talking Man, which beat most American magical realist literature on its own turf, and his collection Bears Discover Fire, which (as far as I was concerned) made him SF’s combination of Gary Larson and Borges. He will be sorely missed.
SIGH“Bears Discover Fire” and Fire On the Mountain are incredible works.
R.I.P.