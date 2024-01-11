The Big Idea: Mark Elsdon

True story: When the publicist for Gone for Good? Negotiating the Coming Wave of Church Property Transition contacted me about the possibility of doing a Big Idea, I asked “So, did you know I recently bought an old church?” The publicist had not, but we both agreed the fact I had made the questions and concerns raised in this collection rather directly on point. Here is editor Mark Elsdon, talking about the impetus for the book, and the questions the US faces as more church properties go on the market.

MARK ELSDON:

20 years from now there will be a lot fewer churches and church buildings in the United States than there are today. A LOT.

“Who cares?” some may ask. Unless you are one of the rapidly declining number of people who still attend church regularly you may not think it matters much if as many as 100,000 church buildings are gone in the future.

Even though I am full of criticism of Christian churches in the United States, in reflecting on this emerging reality, I find that I care. I care if 40 out of 100 churches in a community become something else. And I would venture to guess that many more folks will miss those churches and their buildings than they might initially think.

Where will members of Alcoholics Anonymous get together to encourage each other in sobriety in a confidential space? Where will we pick up a few extra food items when finances get tight at the end of the month? Where will we vote!? Worship times aside, churches in every corner of our country provide space and services for all those things and more. In fact, in many cases, there are far more visits to churches for community services than for what people think of as traditional religious experiences.

I have been a pastor for 20 years. Like many clergy, I’ve been wondering a lot lately about what church life will look like 20 years from now. Will all the years of studying Greek and Hebrew and church history amount to only that? History? In my work with church leaders around the country I am seeing a massive tsunami of church closure and property reuse rising up before us. I don’t believe God is disappearing. And some churches will still exist in the future. But there will be a lot fewer of them.

People still want to experience the transcendent, the divine. They still crave and thrive in a caring community. They still want to be involved in causes and activities larger than themselves and that change lives for the better. But fewer and fewer people want to experience those things in a Sunday morning worship service followed by Sunday school classes. Which means there are too many church buildings with too much space. Like the decline of the indoor shopping mall, or the closure of Blockbuster video rental stores, churches are closing and the property owned by churches is changing at a speed and scale never seen before.

I was spurred to bring this book, Gone for Good? Negotiating the Coming Wave of Church Property Transition, together as I reflected on the role that churches and their buildings have played in my own life. In many ways, big and small, powerful and mundane, my life has been shaped by church spaces:

Legend has it that my family name is derived from an orphan baby who was left on the steps of an ancient church in the tiny village of Elsdon in northern England many centuries ago.

My parents made their first friends as immigrants to the United States by offering to share a joint with people at church. (Turned out it was a joint of roast beef to the relief, or perhaps disappointment, of those they invited over.)

I avoided going on long runs with my high school cross country running team by hiding in a church gymnasium and playing basketball instead.

I learned about homelessness and the role churches play in Taiwanese immigrant communities while in college and at graduate school.

I met my life partner at church.

When I sat down to count, I discovered my life has been touched by literally hundreds of churches and their buildings. I am a pastor, so I imagine this is more than the average American, but even many who never attend a worship service are often directly, or indirectly, touched by a church building.

I don’t want to look back 20 years from now and regret the huge loss of social fabric that churches provide, or have missed the opportunity to do new, wonderful things with these properties. I don’t want all of the beautiful church spaces that were built for community life to be replaced by privately owned condo buildings making money for already wealthy people. Or to end up standing empty with a fence around them while the stones crumble and community groups can’t find anywhere to meet. There is only this one window of time to do what I can so that when tens of thousands of churches are gone, they are gone for something good.

A lot will be lost when churches are gone but there is also an incredible opportunity for new life to emerge on church land and in church buildings. Affordable housing, community centers, early childhood education, and new business incubators are just a few examples. One recently closed church near Portland, Oregon was just given to a coalition of Native American groups so they can build tiny homes for Indigenous women and children experiencing homelessness. The traditional spaces that churches provide might be gone, but they could be replaced with something good.

And so I set about gathering a group of contributors to write essays for this book who could reflect on many angles and aspects of this transition. The authors are diverse in discipline, expertise, geographic location, age, gender, race, and more. They come at this question as sociologists, urban planners, developers, clergy, philanthropic leaders, and theologians. It was really important for me to amplify the voices of people who have been more focused on doing amazing work in their fields than making a name for themselves. And I wouldn’t have published the book if I couldn’t include a couple of chapters reflecting on the fact that the land churches occupy today was home to Indigenous peoples before European colonization. Could the best future use of a closed church be to give the land back?

The best part of this project for me by far has been the relationships I’ve developed with the contributing authors. I have learned and gained so much from their brilliance and friendship. I think of this book as a written version of the children’s tale, stone soup. I have personally brought little to the project besides a driving question. I dropped that stone into the pot, and the authors contributed their incredible ingredients. Together they have created a delectable soup that I hope in some small way will create more good, when churches are gone.

Gone For Good: Amazon|Barnes & Noble|Bookshop

Author Socials: Web site|LinkedIn

Read an excerpt.