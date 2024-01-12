A Note on New Book/ARC Posts

Which is: They’ve been missing the last couple of months, primarily because I dropped the former Twitter, which was once of the primary outlets for me talking about the new books and ARCs that have been coming in, and I have to figure which, if any, of the other various social media I’m on I want to port the feature to, and I’ve been punting that decision down the road mostly out of laziness. With that said, I’m going to come to a decision about it soon, and when I do the New Books/ARCs feature will return to its regular rotation. Probably in the next month or so.

In the meantime, here’s a stack of mostly Subterranean Press books that arrived in December. Some good stuff here. What looks intriguing to you?

— JS

  1. Definitely going to have to look up details on the one involving Frederic Brown–he’s one of my favorite authors, and the author of some of the best short stories ever.

  2. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau was a Hugo finalist, and it’s fantastic.

    I really enjoyed Armstrong’s Otherworld books, but I haven’t been able to warm up to her other series.

  4. I like Lawrence Block’s Burglar series and this looks like a new one. The Scudder books can be unpleasant, much tougher stuff, for me.

  5. “Necessary Death” is a great title for a book. The subtitle sounds intriguing too. I’ll have to look up look it up!

  6. I am a fan of Block’s Burglar series in general, but unfortunately I did not think “Frederic Brown” was that good. (Explaining why would require spoilers, so I won’t do so.)

  7. Subterranean is reliable enough in what they publish that it’s mostly just that pesky cash flow thing that keeps me from saying “One of everything, please.”

  8. Looks good! I enjoyed Winter’s Gifts as an ebook.

    I’m picturing Block doing this as a series- The Burglar Who Met Harlan Ellison, et al.

  11. Nona! Not because I’m smart enough to understand more than a third of what’s going on, but the bits I do understand, rock.

  12. I like the new books and ARCs and am pleased you plan to resume posting them. The Big Idea, though, is the jewel of the many free offerings from the Scalzi compound. I’ve found new things to read through both and am grateful. Both are fine examples of your generosity.

    I really enjoy your books, but even if I did not would find Whatever more than worth my time and attention.

  13. I love Lawrence Blocks burglar series, but would have to agree with Dan that this one isn”t one of his best. Still worth reading, but it gets a bit silly in places. The new Ben Aaronovitch book looks good, too.

  14. Enjoyed Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Mexican Gothic”. Need to read “Daughter of Dr. Moreau” and “Silver Nitrate” from her as well, now.

  17. Not sure what this says about me that I naturally gravitated to a title like “Cocktails and Chloroform,” but that’s the one I’m adding to my TBR pile.

  18. I thought “The Burglar Who Met Frederic Brown” was a nice way of wrapping of the series, but on its own… yeah, not that great. Read it if you love Bernie.

    Hadn’t heard about Winter’s Gifts–looks good!

  19. I’m a long time Lawrence Block fan, and follow both his books and newsletter posts. I read/enjoyed “The Autobiography of Matthew Scudder” in that it pulled together and provided context for events that were often mentioned but more often only hinted at in the Scudder novels. After finishing it, I wondered whether any other author has wrapped up a notable series and character in a similar way. Can’t think of any. Maybe evidence of longer lifespans for both contemporary authors and their careers.

  20. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau was a lot of fun.

    There’s a couple authors in that pile that I bounced off pretty hard, but Cocktails and Chloroform sounds like it could be a fun read.

