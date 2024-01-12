A Note on New Book/ARC Posts

Which is: They’ve been missing the last couple of months, primarily because I dropped the former Twitter, which was once of the primary outlets for me talking about the new books and ARCs that have been coming in, and I have to figure which, if any, of the other various social media I’m on I want to port the feature to, and I’ve been punting that decision down the road mostly out of laziness. With that said, I’m going to come to a decision about it soon, and when I do the New Books/ARCs feature will return to its regular rotation. Probably in the next month or so.

In the meantime, here’s a stack of mostly Subterranean Press books that arrived in December. Some good stuff here. What looks intriguing to you?

— JS