I Have No Idea Why This Song In Particular Has Been My Weekend Earworm, But, Here You Go

Because as we all know, the only way to get rid of an earworm is to pass it on.

Fortunately it’s a good song! It’s a story song about a loser who deserves to be a loser (doing a stint for non-support? Loser), but who laments being a loser nonetheless. And by Jim Croce, who was both a really fine songwriter and also the perfect example of how everyone looked older back in the day, because I have yet to find a picture of him where he looks younger than mid-40s, despite the fact that he tragically died at age 30. Seriously, what were people doing 50 years ago that aged them like that.

(Smoking. It was smoking.)

— JS