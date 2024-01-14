I Have No Idea Why This Song In Particular Has Been My Weekend Earworm, But, Here You Go

Because as we all know, the only way to get rid of an earworm is to pass it on.

Fortunately it’s a good song! It’s a story song about a loser who deserves to be a loser (doing a stint for non-support? Loser), but who laments being a loser nonetheless. And by Jim Croce, who was both a really fine songwriter and also the perfect example of how everyone looked older back in the day, because I have yet to find a picture of him where he looks younger than mid-40s, despite the fact that he tragically died at age 30. Seriously, what were people doing 50 years ago that aged them like that.

(Smoking. It was smoking.)

— JS

  3. Re: aging, no kidding. It recently struck me that Carroll O’Connor was younger when all in the family ENDED (55) than I am now (58), but to my eyes, at least, he looks old enough to be my father even in the early episodes.

  4. didn’t know this one – great song! If you think he looks old – watch The Kids are Alright sometime – Keith Moon is 18 at the start when he joins The Who – by the end he’s only 31 and died not long after that movie came out in 1978 – smoking and a LOT more booze and drugs

  6. A perfect example of the patriarchy: a man working at a car wash who sees himself as a potential Howard Hughes…

  7. I had a high school gym teacher who never stopped smoking—probably wasn’t even illegal to smoke in gym class then. She looked like a mummy!

  8. I’ll see your Jim Croce/Working at the Car Wash Blues and raise you a Gordon Lightfoot/Sundown

  11. Well, my earworm was “I really wanna See You tonight” by England Dan & John Ford Coley, but Jim Croce seems to be easing that off.

  12. Would listening to Lincoln Park Pirates (Steve Goodman) relieve your Croce ear worm? (Though I approve of either.)

