Caption This Photo
Posted on January 15, 2024 Posted by John Scalzi 20 Comments
I’m very curious to know what you think Smudge is saying, here.
— JS
Being a cat, it’s probably some variant on “Meow.”
That is the face of olfactory regret.
Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat did I just read?! You WOULDNT DARE kill of my favorite character would you?
“What’s happening? We need to talk about your TPS reports.”
So anyway that’s when I told him that the mouse wasn’t worth what he was offering and he needed to come back with a better offer or the deal was off.
Feed me.
No pets? it’s monday and it is cold! i need pets!
So, I’ve been trying to figure out how to bring this up, but I recently submitted my DNA for testing and I know you’re not my real father…
Imma eat THAT
Why yes, I did do a guest appearance as an alien on the Simpsons.
“Dude, the catnip is kicking in ….”
Really???!!
Oh Meow Gawd!
Is THAT what I’m getting for dinner?
“Oh god, I’m gonna sneeze my cocaine everywhere!”
Why do I have this bed alone? I need someone to lie down, I need someone to bother and make biscuits on.
“Help! Send treats.”
You got the STORE BRAND kibble??
He’s obviously karaokeing.
“I am the very model of a modern Major-Gineral…”
My cat would be saying, “Let me think about this smell.”