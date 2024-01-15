Caption This Photo

I’m very curious to know what you think Smudge is saying, here.

— JS

  3. Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat did I just read?! You WOULDNT DARE kill of my favorite character would you?

  5. So anyway that’s when I told him that the mouse wasn’t worth what he was offering and he needed to come back with a better offer or the deal was off.

  8. So, I’ve been trying to figure out how to bring this up, but I recently submitted my DNA for testing and I know you’re not my real father…

  16. Why do I have this bed alone? I need someone to lie down, I need someone to bother and make biscuits on.

