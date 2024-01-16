The Big Idea: Alexander C. Kane

A murder of crows, a clowder of cats… a collaboration of quislings? In Scum of the Earth, author Alexander C. Kane takes a hard look at the sort of person who works for the invader, and in this Big Idea, explains why these turncoats were the perfect subject for his tale.

ALEXANDER C. KANE:

I want to know about the bootlickers, enablers, opportunists, and toadies. Sauron’s personal assistant. Darth Vader’s helmet buffer. Peter MacNicol in Ghostbusters II. I am fascinated by the collaborators. Not the big, bad villains with their death rays, dark magic, or chaos machines out to conquer the universe with their brilliant but ultimately flawed plans. The people who should know better, but choose profit and comfort over humanity.

I look at people who give their service and loyalty to a corrupt system and I want to know why.

I knew I wanted to write an alien invasion story, but I didn’t want to focus on the heroes valiantly fighting to free humanity from tyranny. I wanted to write the story primarily from the perspective of those who were helping the invaders, those who had hitched their proverbial horse to the alien wagon. Space-wagon.

That was the idea of my new book, Scum of the Earth. It is a story of three people who go to work for the Merg, an alien race that traveled across the universe to conquer Earth. These people wake up every morning, look at themselves in the mirror and say, “Well, what can you do?” And they soon meet a group of freedom fighters who know exactly what they can do.

You have Ezra Barker, a political aide, just trying to make it through each day ignoring how much damage is being done to his planet. The Senator, his boss, views every new catastrophe as an opportunity. And there is Sergeant Hayes of the Health and Safety Department, loyal to his Merg masters and willing to do anything to protect what they have given him.

The Merg are poisoning the atmosphere, looting every valuable material they can find, slaughtering any resistance, and forcing everyone else into servitude. Reconquest, a loose group of rebels who make up for their lack of resources and organization with extreme violence, are closing in. Soon, everyone is going to have to make a choice about whom they serve.

As a parent of two young children, I am constantly bombarded with questions. “How do batteries work?” “How long can I grow my fingernails?” What kind of car is that?” “Does anyone actually read your books?” The hardest questions usually are some form of “Is _______ a bad person?” I believe that we are products of our circumstances and surroundings far more than some inner goodness or evil. We are the decisions we make every day.

I see success and failure the same way. Sometimes we just need to find the right people to be successful. Marty and Doc Brown. Kirk and Spock. E.T. and Elliott. Just think, that alien could have been discovered by a bunch of hunters in the woods. Or bears! Oh man, what if E.T. had been eaten by bears?

I’m off topic. Back to the book!

In Scum of the Earth, Barker, the Senator, and Hayes all begin in circumstances that fit them perfectly. They are experts at surviving on a dying planet, but something big is coming. Everything is going to change and each one of them will have to decide who they want to be, what they’re willing to do, and whether they care more about Earth’s survival or their own. And that will decide the fate of the world.

