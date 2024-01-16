The Newest Bit of Tech to Arrive at the Scalzi Compound

It’s a Macbook Pro, and it arrives at a confluence of a few events. The first is that the Mac Mini I bought a couple of years ago for music production turns out to be more than a little underspecced for what I’ve been doing; I keep bumping up on processing limitations and am also running out of drive space. Some of that can be addressed with an external SSD drive, but some of it can’t.

The second thing is that my previous laptop, a Dell XPS, while still in very good working order, is beginning to feel a little cramped for me. As I get older I’m finding the “ultralight” lifestyle no longer is working for me very well, or at least for my eyes. The third thing is that now that the Church is finished, I’m going to start doing more things there, and will need a computer for that space, or a computer that I can bring to the space. All signs pointed to getting a new computer, and having it be a laptop.

I’ve been in the Windows laptop ecosystem for more than a decade, and my desktop is Windows, but at this point I thought it made sense to go over to the Mac side again. I have been using Apple’s ecosystem for music stuff, and prefer it to the options available on the Windows side, and more specifically I had settled on Apple’s Logic Pro as my DAW of choice for most things and didn’t want to have to relearn everything. But aside from that one particular program, everything else that I use for work — namely Office and Adobe applications — are available on both platforms, equally specced, and in a pinch they both have Web-based versions that I can access. Things are at the point where with the exception of a single program I want to use, it hardly matters whether I’m on Windows or Mac, so Mac this time it is.

(The one place where Windows has an advantage here is in video gaming, but again, I have a Windows desktop, so this is not a real concern for me.)

Inasmuch as this computer is meant both as a laptop and a desktop replacement/equivalent I went ahead and splurged. This computer is the Mac Pro with the 16-inch screen, M3 Max processor in the high-end configuration, and all the RAM and memory maxxed out. Also it’s in the sexy “space black” color, which is just a really dark gray. It cost a genuinely stupid amount of money because Apple is Apple, but inasmuch as it’s replacing three computers (the Mac Mini, the Dell XPS, and whatever computer I would have bought for the church), I intend to use it for several years, and it’s a tax deduction aside, I was able to rationalize the outrageous expenditure to myself.

I’ve had it for literally just a couple of hours so I can’t say much about it beyond the superficial — It’s very pretty, the screen looks great and the speakers are excellent — but I will probably have a “general impressions” piece up about it in the next couple of weeks. Be looking for it. In the meantime I’ll be digging into what this computer can do. Should be fun.

— JS