The Newest Bit of Tech to Arrive at the Scalzi Compound
Posted on January 16, 2024 Posted by John Scalzi 22 Comments
It’s a Macbook Pro, and it arrives at a confluence of a few events. The first is that the Mac Mini I bought a couple of years ago for music production turns out to be more than a little underspecced for what I’ve been doing; I keep bumping up on processing limitations and am also running out of drive space. Some of that can be addressed with an external SSD drive, but some of it can’t.
The second thing is that my previous laptop, a Dell XPS, while still in very good working order, is beginning to feel a little cramped for me. As I get older I’m finding the “ultralight” lifestyle no longer is working for me very well, or at least for my eyes. The third thing is that now that the Church is finished, I’m going to start doing more things there, and will need a computer for that space, or a computer that I can bring to the space. All signs pointed to getting a new computer, and having it be a laptop.
I’ve been in the Windows laptop ecosystem for more than a decade, and my desktop is Windows, but at this point I thought it made sense to go over to the Mac side again. I have been using Apple’s ecosystem for music stuff, and prefer it to the options available on the Windows side, and more specifically I had settled on Apple’s Logic Pro as my DAW of choice for most things and didn’t want to have to relearn everything. But aside from that one particular program, everything else that I use for work — namely Office and Adobe applications — are available on both platforms, equally specced, and in a pinch they both have Web-based versions that I can access. Things are at the point where with the exception of a single program I want to use, it hardly matters whether I’m on Windows or Mac, so Mac this time it is.
(The one place where Windows has an advantage here is in video gaming, but again, I have a Windows desktop, so this is not a real concern for me.)
Inasmuch as this computer is meant both as a laptop and a desktop replacement/equivalent I went ahead and splurged. This computer is the Mac Pro with the 16-inch screen, M3 Max processor in the high-end configuration, and all the RAM and memory maxxed out. Also it’s in the sexy “space black” color, which is just a really dark gray. It cost a genuinely stupid amount of money because Apple is Apple, but inasmuch as it’s replacing three computers (the Mac Mini, the Dell XPS, and whatever computer I would have bought for the church), I intend to use it for several years, and it’s a tax deduction aside, I was able to rationalize the outrageous expenditure to myself.
I’ve had it for literally just a couple of hours so I can’t say much about it beyond the superficial — It’s very pretty, the screen looks great and the speakers are excellent — but I will probably have a “general impressions” piece up about it in the next couple of weeks. Be looking for it. In the meantime I’ll be digging into what this computer can do. Should be fun.
— JS
Welcome (back?) to the Mac side of things. I would be interested in what you think the pinch points are. I’ve been on Macs almost since they came out in 1984, and only moved to PCs when something I wanted to do required them. But I found that Windows was too much of a mess for me to live with, and once Mac OS X came out, with its Unix underpinnings, we got rid of the PCs and have only Macs now.
Tempting. I am looking at a replacement myself. I look for to your more fully formed impressions!
Nice — I am semi-agnostic about OSs (I have Mac, Windows and Linux at home) but started using a MacBook Pro for work early last year and it’s been great. I appreciate the Apple silicon. (The one thing that has caused me a problem is Excel spreadsheets with lots of macros sometimes work properly on Windows but not my MacBook).
Aww, yeah. I bet you’re gonna like this one.
The recent Apple Silicon MacBook Pros are really juicy; best laptops I’ve ever used, I think. I’ve got a 2021 M1 Max MacBook Pro, and it outperforms a $10,000 maxed-out 10-core 2020 Intel Xeon iMac Pro for many tasks. In a laptop, at less than half the cost. That’s a “5-year computer”, very likely.
And it just feels good in the hand and on the eyes.
M3MAX chip? That’s serious cool-kid vibes…
Congrats on the Mac. I’ve been a user for a long time and have been pretty happy with Apple.
Have you ever written an article on what tools you use to write? I would be interested in the hardware, software, and real-world tools you use to write and organize data for your books.
Thanks
I started with the base level Mac Mini a couple of Christmases ago to write in Scrivener in its native MacOS, and loved it, but almost immediately started hitting my head against the 8 GB RAM limitation. I later upgraded to the 16 GB RAM version, which was better, and finally to the 16″ 32 GB 1TB SSD M1 MacBook Pro (MBP) in 2021.
I’m in heaven. Best computer evar.
I use a KVM switch to share a common Logitech gaming keyboard and mouse and an Insta 360 webcam between my Windows gaming tower and the laptop. It’s awesome.
The one thing I did on the Mac side was remap my keyboard so I could keep the same Ctrl+ keys that my fingers are used to between the two systems.
I mostly use the MBP in clamshell mode with the lid closed driving two 32″ monitors (also common between the two systems).
The Mac keyboard and screen are amazing. I don’t type directly on my laptop very much but always enjoy it when I do.
I briefly considered upgrading to the M3 but as I mostly just sling text, even Marques Brownlee sent his M3 back after reviewing it because his original M1 is still perfectly fine (and he pushes his laptop way more than I ever will).
I’m fully roped into the Mac ecosystem, but it works for us. Linda is opposed to any kind of a laptop for her own use and still rocks a flip phone, but she loves her iPad and I love that we can AirDrop things back and forth between us.
As much as I love my Apple Watch and iPhone, my favorite bit of Mac kit may be the AirPods Max wireless headphones. They just work and sound amazing. They’re comfortable and I love being able to pause audiobooks by pressing the digital crown on the right earcup.
Scott Allen:
I have but it’s several years out of date at this point. I should do an updated version.
Johne Cook:
I saw that video and I don’t disagree with his decision to cancel the order; the improvements for him are incremental. For me, however, it made sense to go big now and ride this computer for a few years.
Those specs might seem overkill now, but in 5 years, it hopefully will only just start to seem sluggish.
I had an underpowered MBP at a previous job, and that barely lasted 3 years. My personal and overpowered (when I bought it) MBP lasted more than 5 years, and I probably could’ve gotten another 12-18 mos.
Happy Computing!
The specs aren’t out of line. Two years ago I bought an M1 Mac mini with 16gigs of ram. I’m constantly banging my head against the memory limit doing anything requiring advanced signal processing or when I attempt experiments with generative AI. For everything else it’s still a great machine (and the other things are just experiments for me, nothing my income depends on). It would be nice, though, if we could expand the RAM memory after purchase. And the M3 chips sound fantastic but are out of the budget for a few more years.
ONE OF US ONE OF US ONE OF US
😄
Please keep us posted on the speed. That chipset is supposed to be an absolute scorcher. I’m finding my M1 Air is still plenty fast enough for my needs, and that used to include coding.
Enjoy, I always have fun when I upgrade any parts of my system. Last year was the router, gosh things got faster…
I do have a 2 year old iPad Pro that is excellent and while over spec’d for what I mostly do, it’s great that I’m never limited. Finally, I am looking at replacing my Windows desktop, but I’ll stick with Windows as it’s also my gaming system.
Well, given you’re in a church, you can wave a cross at it and hiss like most Windoze partisans (i.e., LTT’s Linus Sebastian) do when confronted with—a Mac!
Dramatic Chipmunk!
https://youtu.be/y8Kyi0WNg40?si=Ldpaa4_TWQbJiymR
Congratulations on the new laptop! Hopefully you will enjoy it for years to come. I bought the M1 Mac Mini shortly after they came out (had to order because I maxed the ram to 16 gigs) and am still impressed every time I work with it. Last year I bought the M1 iPad Air, and now when we travel, I take the iPad instead of an older Macbook Air. Wasn’t sure about the move from Intel chips, but after using Apple Silicon on two machines, I’m convinced it was the right move.
Do you need all that power to record the 6 neck beast?
Hopefully you’ll do a few side-by-side comparisons of the Mac mini and the new MBP on some of your audio processing projects. I’m interested in seeing how much time differential there is. I might be looking to upgrade an older Mac mini myself…
Nice computer, I’m rather jealous. And someone who bought a 6 neck guitar and a church has no business saying he paid an excessive amount for a Mac ;)
I’ve used both, and in my IT career I tell people to use the computer that runs the software you need. My wife is a dedicated Mac user. I had a Macbook Pro for many years, when it came time to replace it, I went back to Windows. I have several specialized pieces of software I want to run, only for Windows, and with the move away from an Intel chip, I worried about future bootcamp compatibility. I also wanted more USB ports (my big complaint about Apple. They seem to hate USB ports). Because of your music work, I think the Mac was the way to go. I hope you enjoy it and get many years from it.
I also welcome you back to the Apple side. And just so you know, if you get an Apple TV, it’s so very easy to mirror or extend your screen to a huge television.
Hmm, my Dell XPS isn’t cramped, but it’s a 15″ laptop with OLED 4K display, 64GB RAM, 2TB NVME drive.
I do miss the Ethernet port and optical drive. And it doesn’t have nearly enough USB ports! On this model, the USB-C port is for power in and it has only two other USB ports.
When it dies, I replace it with a desktop machine. I’m tired of pursuing performance in the cramped spaces of a laptop! While they can cram high-powered processors inside, they can’t cool them adequately, so the CPU is constantly throttling.
Sorry, Apple, but I like my hardware and software freedom! And so does my budget.
Dear John,
Congratulations! I’m of the same philosophy — buy high-end and replace a whole lot less often. I generally run my machines further into the ground than you do, not having quite so much “toy” money, but the principle applies.
I got a top-end 16 inch MacBook Pro in 2019. I still don’t have any reason to replace it, and I’m a heavy Photoshop/etc. user. It’s very sprightly. Likely I’ll use it for another 3-4 years. My only regret is not springing for the very largest SSD at the time, but it really did bust my budget, and so I had to make do with second-largest.
Yes, my life is an ongoing tragedy.
Not knowing your work habits, or what you’ve already got, I’ll make a suggestion on an accessory(ies) you should buy. (I’m a professional reviewer, so yes I get to tell other people how they should spend their money for a living [grin]!)
Get 27 inch 5K monitors for each of the locations where you expect to use the machine. Personally I favor the LG over the Apple, but they’re both great. There’s nothing like working on a dual monitor setup, especially if you’re a multi-multi-tasker on the computer, and I suspect you are.
I’ve got mine physically set up where the LG monitor sits directly above the display for my 16 inch MacBook Pro. Normally, all my web browser pages live up there on the big display, reserving the real estate on the laptop display for writing, file handling, my mail program, and the like. When I’m in Photoshop, the photograph I’m working on lives on the big display and all the work palettes are on the laptop.
Enjoy your new toy!
pax, Ctein
[ Please excuse any word-salad. Dragon Dictate in training! ]
Well the stock I own in my employer thanks you for your contribution!
Welcome to the galled warden. I mean walled garden.
Having myself started committing myself to purchasing to go with a SE30 and a Powerbook 100, I have to warn you — Apple hardware and software will latch on to you and keep you locked in.