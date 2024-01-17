I Spent All Day Downloading Software, Here’s a Song For My Mom’s Birthday
Posted on January 17, 2024 Posted by John Scalzi
I’ve mentioned this before, but when I was a very small kid, my mom looked enough like Janis Joplin on the cover of this album that I thought it was her. It was not, but inasmuch as Joplin was my mom’s favorite singer at the time, I think she was flattered. It’s my mom’s birthday today, so what better time to play a song from it. Especially since the rest of the day was given over to downloading software for the new computer. This is a nice way to wrap things up. Happy birthday, mom!
