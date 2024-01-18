An Interesting Behind the Scenes Look at Some Old Man’s War History
As many of you know, Old Man’s War at one point was optioned for television at Syfy. What you might not know is what happened while it was optioned there and why it never made it to the small screen. Well, screenwriter Jake Thornton, who was half of the writing team on one take of the series, has just posted about his experience working on the script and show. It’s super-enlightening for any wondering why so many things get optioned and then seem to disappear. They didn’t just disappear. Lots of work goes into them when you’re not looking.
On my end of things I can say that I enjoyed working with Jake and his writing partner Ben Lustig, and we’ve remained pals all this time. Sometimes projects don’t work out, but you get to know excellent people in the process, That’s a pretty great silver lining, if you ask me.
— JS
For those of us who didn’t get the honor of working with and befriending Jake Thorton and Ben Lustig—we’d just like to see the show!
There’s many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip….
The Repairman Jack books have been trapped in development hell for at least 20 years now too. And more than a decade ago, F. Paul Wilson started saying, that basically it’s been through the meat grinder so many times now, that it’s probably impossible to get anyone to actually commit to anything. It’s just got a whiff of failure permanently attached, since it’s never moved forward.
I’ll be a little bummed if that’s what ultimately happens to OMW.
Thanks for a look behind the curtains and into the meetings.
Took the villain from the second book. Like OMW wasn’t ‘enough’ for a good pilot.
And 18 people story-conferencing! There’s a scene in TEOAT where Hafte Sorvalh notes that more gets done with less people in the room. Was that inspired by this fiasco?
I dread the very thought of this in Netflix’s oh-so-‘franchise’-driven hands.