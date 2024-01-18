An Interesting Behind the Scenes Look at Some Old Man’s War History

As many of you know, Old Man’s War at one point was optioned for television at Syfy. What you might not know is what happened while it was optioned there and why it never made it to the small screen. Well, screenwriter Jake Thornton, who was half of the writing team on one take of the series, has just posted about his experience working on the script and show. It’s super-enlightening for any wondering why so many things get optioned and then seem to disappear. They didn’t just disappear. Lots of work goes into them when you’re not looking.

On my end of things I can say that I enjoyed working with Jake and his writing partner Ben Lustig, and we’ve remained pals all this time. Sometimes projects don’t work out, but you get to know excellent people in the process, That’s a pretty great silver lining, if you ask me.

— JS