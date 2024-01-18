An Interesting Behind the Scenes Look at Some Old Man’s War History

Posted on January 18, 2024    Posted by      4 Comments

As many of you know, Old Man’s War at one point was optioned for television at Syfy. What you might not know is what happened while it was optioned there and why it never made it to the small screen. Well, screenwriter Jake Thornton, who was half of the writing team on one take of the series, has just posted about his experience working on the script and show. It’s super-enlightening for any wondering why so many things get optioned and then seem to disappear. They didn’t just disappear. Lots of work goes into them when you’re not looking.

On my end of things I can say that I enjoyed working with Jake and his writing partner Ben Lustig, and we’ve remained pals all this time. Sometimes projects don’t work out, but you get to know excellent people in the process, That’s a pretty great silver lining, if you ask me.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “An Interesting Behind the Scenes Look at Some Old Man’s War History”

  1. For those of us who didn’t get the honor of working with and befriending Jake Thorton and Ben Lustig—we’d just like to see the show!

    There’s many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip….

  2. The Repairman Jack books have been trapped in development hell for at least 20 years now too. And more than a decade ago, F. Paul Wilson started saying, that basically it’s been through the meat grinder so many times now, that it’s probably impossible to get anyone to actually commit to anything. It’s just got a whiff of failure permanently attached, since it’s never moved forward.

    I’ll be a little bummed if that’s what ultimately happens to OMW.

  4. Took the villain from the second book. Like OMW wasn’t ‘enough’ for a good pilot.

    And 18 people story-conferencing! There’s a scene in TEOAT where Hafte Sorvalh notes that more gets done with less people in the room. Was that inspired by this fiasco?

    I dread the very thought of this in Netflix’s oh-so-‘franchise’-driven hands.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Get Your Vote On

If you are a United States citizen 18 years or older, 2024 will be an incredibly consequential election year. It's important for you to register to vote, and then vote, whenever you have the opportunity this year.

Vote.org can help you register to vote, check if your registration is still current, and give you other tools you need to vote and get your voice heard.

Don't wait! Register now!
Whatever Days
January 2024
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever