View From a Hotel Window, 1/19/24: Novi, MI

Well, this certainly looks frosty, doesn’t it. I am here in Michigan for my first convention of the year, the Confusion convention. It’s the one I consider my “home” convention, despite the fact it’s three hours away, in no small part because it’s the first non-Worldcon convention I ever went to. That was in 2005. Not counting the COVID years, I haven’t missed one since. It’s always nice to be back. I’ll be doing a reading and a signing and a panel, but mostly I’ll just be hanging out with friends.

What are your weekend plans, if any?

— JS