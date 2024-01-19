View From a Hotel Window, 1/19/24: Novi, MI
Posted on January 19, 2024 Posted by John Scalzi 15 Comments
Well, this certainly looks frosty, doesn’t it. I am here in Michigan for my first convention of the year, the Confusion convention. It’s the one I consider my “home” convention, despite the fact it’s three hours away, in no small part because it’s the first non-Worldcon convention I ever went to. That was in 2005. Not counting the COVID years, I haven’t missed one since. It’s always nice to be back. I’ll be doing a reading and a signing and a panel, but mostly I’ll just be hanging out with friends.
What are your weekend plans, if any?
— JS
Same as every weekend — sleep. Or try to anyway.
Plans? Finish setting up the new laptop I really couldn’t afford & gutting the old dead laptop so I can try and recover as much as I can from it’s HD, especially the Book Catalog (I do *not want to have to go through almost 6000 book listings again to tag them all with Series Names, # in Series & where they’re shelved in the library… =grumbles= )
So… not a particularly fun weekend for me.
Book Club tonight – Cabin At The End Of The World
Dear friend’s Escape From The Womb Party tomorrow night.
Good news! MRI confirmed I did not have a stroke and it was a combo panic attack and Bell’s Palsy flare. Just letting you know so you can be assured I’ll be around to congratulate you on your next major award.
My plans for the weekend just got more interesting tonight.
My partner said, that should go to a concert this year over here in Switzerland. I could have also imagined going to France for a concert.
Today I found out, that a singer I found on Spotify is actually from Switzerland and that there will be a concert in Lausanne this March.
I just have to break the good news to him that our plans for this year converged.
at Handycon XI, a boardgames convention in Milton Keynes, England.
Do you happen to know the origin of the name Novi? I heard from some co-workers there that years ago, there was a railroad water tower with a No. VI on it. Apparently debunked https://professionalone.com/novi-michigan/#:~:text=One%20version%20is%20that%20it,number%206%20on%20the%20railroad. but still fun.
Kinda like Coalinga in the San Joaquin valley.
My weekend plans? It’s supposed to start raining while I sleep, and rain until Monday. Unfortunately I can’t do most of my honey do list in the rain. So I guess I’m stuck in my tighty whities playing a game on my 3 week old PS5. Sux2bme, I know, someone please send a good sipping whiskey to get me through this rough patch.
Same thing we do every weekend! Try to take over the world!
Mostly just cooking and taking it easy though.
Hopefully the Saturday D&D group will be able to meet. We’ve missed the past two sessions between weather and overtime.
I’ve spent days already recovering from handling stage lights at Arisia. This weekend I need to start drawing up the plans for the next show I’ve been asked to light, a community theatre production of a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta.
The e-mail notification from WordPress gave me a link to a much larger version of the photo than I can find linked from the page with the actual entry. It’s a very good photo, but you’d never know that from https://whatever.scalzi.com/2024/01/19/view-from-a-hotel-window-1-19-24-novi-mi/
Well, we went to Texas de Brazil for lunch today, if that counts. And if it doesn’t, it should.
Well it’s a nice, soft night, so I think I’ll go and join me comrades and talk a little treason.
I am going to write a little more, work on cleaning the pond across the street, make a rough puff pastry for turnovers, draw up some plans for continuing home remodeling,watch football, make love, pull and poison some weeds, and maybe sleep a little/
It is so much fun to be retired.
I shall make bread.