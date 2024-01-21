What’s Up With Babel and the Hugos?
There’s a new controversy with this last year’s Hugo Awards, involving, among other things, a number of potential nominees declared ineligible for not-at-all-clear reasons, including R.F. Kuang’s novel Babel, which was a presumed front runner before the finalist lists came out. Rather than try to explain the controversy myself (I have been away this weekend and am still catching up), I am going to point you to this piece by Cora Buhlert, which features links to other posts/articles exploring this recent uproar. I will note that at this point everything is at the “what the hell?!?” stage, and the rumors and speculation are just that, rumor and speculation. With that said, something sure seems hinky here, and no one is very happy about it.
What I know is limited to the article(s) I’ve just pointed you at, and nothing I am about to say should be taken as a definitive statement, not because I’m trying to cover my ass, but because I recognize there’s a lot here I don’t know, and I reserve the right to change my mind as more information is revealed. These caveats in place:
1. I honestly cannot think of any legitimate reason why Babel, which won the Locus and Nebula Awards last year, was a World Fantasy Award and Dragon Award finalist, and was on multiple end-of-the-year “best novel” lists, would have been ineligible for the 2023 Hugo Awards. It was published in 2022 and had no eligibility issues with any other award. Indeed, its momentum was such I fully expected it to be on the finalist list. Its absence was notable.
2. Absent any other compelling reason for its disqualification, there is speculation that its ineligibility (and the ineligibility of some other potential finalists) is a matter of governmental censorship on the part of China. This is, at this point, only speculation and should be regarded as such. If it were true, however — again, big if — I don’t know what the local Worldcon committee could have done to argue. People in the United States in particular take freedom of speech for granted and have a hard time wrapping our brains around the idea that it is not a universal ideal.
3. If it does turn out that potential finalists were disqualified due to state censorship, one remedy I could see this year’s Hugo Award committee (for the Worldcon that will take place in Glasgow, Scotland) considering is seeing whether the rules allow the affected works/nominees to have their eligibility extended into this year. It doesn’t address what would be the primary issue at hand — which would be state censorship — but at the very least it would offer works and people affected a second chance at something denied to them.
4. Likewise, depending on what we learn about these disqualifications, next year’s Worldcon Business meeting would be a fine time to offer proposals for disqualification transparency (i.e., there have to be reasons detailed other than “because”) and for dealing with state censorship regarding finalists and the award process.
5. Even the speculation of state censorship should give pause to site selection voters regarding future Worldcons. For example, there is a 2028 Worldcon proposal for Kampala, Uganda, and while the proposed Worldcon itself offers a laudable and comprehensive Code of Conduct page, Uganda is a country with some of the most severe laws in the world regarding LGBTQ+ people, including laws involving censorship. If the state leaned hard on the local Worldcon regarding what was acceptable on the Hugo ballot, would it be safe for the organizers to ignore this pressure? This is now an issue we will need to consider, among the many others, in where the Worldcon lands every year.
These are five points top of mind at the moment; I’m sure others have more and different points to bring up. I’m hoping we get more clarity about all of this soon. And if we don’t get additional clarity, then I hope rules are changed that require clarity in the future.
In the meantime: Check out Babel, if you have not yet done so. It’s a very very good book.
Is there a reason anything in the contents of Babel would be a target for government censorship?
I’m also perplexed and angry about the baffling disqualification of most excellent reviewer, critic, and human Paul Weimer from Best Fan Writer. Whether or not Paul would have won the award doesn’t matter; he’s certainly one of the best fan writers in the field right now and absolutely deserved consideration.
Disclosure: I know Paul and consider him a friend. But I firmly believe the remarkable quality and quantity of his work speaks for itself.
Babel is at in a world where the British state uses magic to extract wealth from developing countries, with particularly focus on the first Opium War. It’s the initial action in what China describes as the century of humiliation.
It has be suggested that the Chinese government isn’t terribly keen on works which show China as weak.
It has also been suggested that the real work was a winner who might be able to make a political statement in a Chinese.
James Geluso – Speculating, and I haven’t read Babel (which I’d been hoping would be in the Hugo Reader’s Packet), but perhaps it’s because Kuang’s The Poppy War, set in an alternate historical China, might have upset some bureaucrat?
@James The synopsis for Babel:
“Traduttore, traditore: An act of translation is always an act of betrayal.
Robin Swift, orphaned by cholera in Canton, is brought to London by the mysterious Professor Lovell. There, he trains for years in Latin, Ancient Greek, and Chinese, all in preparation for the day he’ll enroll in Oxford University’s prestigious Royal Institute of Translation—also known as Babel.
Babel is the world’s center for translation and, more importantly, magic. Silver working—the art of manifesting the meaning lost in translation using enchanted silver bars—has made the British unparalleled in power, as its knowledge serves the Empire’s quest for colonization.
For Robin, Oxford is a utopia dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge. But knowledge obeys power, and as a Chinese boy raised in Britain, Robin realizes serving Babel means betraying his motherland. As his studies progress, Robin finds himself caught between Babel and the shadowy Hermes Society, an organization dedicated to stopping imperial expansion. When Britain pursues an unjust war with China over silver and opium, Robin must decide…
Can powerful institutions be changed from within, or does revolution always require violence?”
One could argue that Kuang is “encouraging” people to rebel against the motherland (China) in Babel. Kuang has also written the Poppy War trilogy, which is based on the Second Sino-Japanese War in the mid-20th century and with the atmosphere of the Song dynasty. Plus there’s Yellowface by Kuang, which comments on the whiteness and appropriation of BIPOC people’s language/culture by white people in the publishing industry.