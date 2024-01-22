“Starter Villain” an Alex Award Winner
Posted on January 22, 2024 Posted by John Scalzi
This literally just happened, the above is a screen capture from the actual awards ceremony.
For those who don’t know, the Alex Awards are given yearly by the American Library Association to ten books written for adults that they feel are excellent for teen readers as well. And this year Starter Villain is one of those books! I am thrilled. I want my books to be readable to a wide audience, and this includes teenagers and other younger readers. Also, the cat on the cover helps.
Also, if you’re having a sense of a deja vu with this announcement, it’s because I also won this award last year as well, for The Kaiju Preservation Society. An author winning an Alex Award in two consecutive years is not unheard of — Seanan McGuire has done it — but it’s still a pretty neat thing, and I’m pleased to have my work so recognized. They like me! They really like me!
In addition to Starter Villain, here are the other works and authors honored by the Alex Awards this year:
“Bad Cree,” by Jessica Johns
“Chain-Gang All-Stars,” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
“Chlorine,” by Jade Song
“Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros
“The Hard Parts: A Memoir of Courage and Triumph,” by Oksana Masters
“I Will Greet the Sun Again,” by Khashayar J. Khabushani
“Maame,” by Jessica George
“The Talk,” by Darrin Bell
“Whalefall,” by Daniel Kraus
Congratulations to all of them, and incidentally, here is a very fine reading list for all of you.
A very good start to the week!
— JS
You deserve the victory: Starter Villain is an incredibly fun book. And you are a gracious winner by sharing the info for the other nominees; I’ll have to add them to my want-to-read list!
YES! As a librarian, I regularly visit middle and high schools to give book talks and I think I’ve had at least on Scalzi on the list for the last few years. :) Or if it wasn’t Scalzi, it was MurderBot – essentially if there is a good layer of sarcasm in a book, I suggest it to the teens :D
I should probably read that one. For all that I look here basically every day, I really am not a Scalzi SF fan. Loved Redshirts and Kaiju, thought the OMW books were OK, couldn’t get into the collapsing empire or the lock in ones at all.(1)
Your standalone short works with levity are among the more memorable books I’ve read in the last 10 years or so. The series are a lot harder to engage with.
(1) Though I bought that Humble Bundle so I suppose I’ll take another crack at them.
Congratulations! Well done! Starter Villain is delightful and deserves its accolades.
I’ve just been asked by three adult neighbor/friends (from early teens to mid-80s) to recommend science fiction books they might enjoy, as they’ve recently discovered the genre!
Serendipity!
Aardvark Cheeselog, I think you’ll enjoy Starter Villain. Like Redshirts and KPS before it – and those are two of my favorite Scalzi novels as well – it creatively deconstructs a well-known genre trope then puts it back together. (And it has cats, a definite plus for me at least.)
Congratulations, John.
John,
Congratulations! Both Starter Villain and Kaiju Preservation Society really are books for readers of just about any age. I really enjoyed both.
Congrats!
I like the commercial on cable for the audio version of the book
Did you have any input?
Mike Brown:
They showed it to me before it aired. I dug it.
Congratulations!! It was a fun read!