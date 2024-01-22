“Starter Villain” an Alex Award Winner

This literally just happened, the above is a screen capture from the actual awards ceremony.

For those who don’t know, the Alex Awards are given yearly by the American Library Association to ten books written for adults that they feel are excellent for teen readers as well. And this year Starter Villain is one of those books! I am thrilled. I want my books to be readable to a wide audience, and this includes teenagers and other younger readers. Also, the cat on the cover helps.

Also, if you’re having a sense of a deja vu with this announcement, it’s because I also won this award last year as well, for The Kaiju Preservation Society. An author winning an Alex Award in two consecutive years is not unheard of — Seanan McGuire has done it — but it’s still a pretty neat thing, and I’m pleased to have my work so recognized. They like me! They really like me!

In addition to Starter Villain, here are the other works and authors honored by the Alex Awards this year:

“Bad Cree,” by Jessica Johns

“Chain-Gang All-Stars,” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

“Chlorine,” by Jade Song

“Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros

“The Hard Parts: A Memoir of Courage and Triumph,” by Oksana Masters

“I Will Greet the Sun Again,” by Khashayar J. Khabushani

“Maame,” by Jessica George

“The Talk,” by Darrin Bell

“Whalefall,” by Daniel Kraus

Congratulations to all of them, and incidentally, here is a very fine reading list for all of you.

A very good start to the week!

— JS