If You Have A Burning Hatred For “The Lion King” Remake And Two Hours To Spare, This Is The Video For You

When I saw The Lion King (2019) in theaters, I could not for the life of me explain to others why I hated it so much. I couldn’t even really figure out just for myself what about it irked me so badly. I kind of defaulted to the usual remake complaint, which is that it’s a soulless cash grab and has no heart. While that’s all well and good for a reason, I knew there was so much more to it.

Then I saw YMS’s video essay over The Lion King (2019), and my mind was blown. Here was a perfect explanation of everything wrong with the movie, things I hadn’t even considered but when he said them it was like, “oh yeah, that’s what it is!” These are the words I’ve been trying to say all along!

This video examines every aspect of this movie, from the music, to the performances, to the animation. It’s truly an all-encompassing annihilation of the movie, and I love it. It goes beyond the movie itself, and examines things like interviews, director’s commentary, and behind-the-scenes clips, and comments on how absolutely ridiculous everyone in charge of this movie sounds when they speak about it (mainly Jon Favreau).

Nothing about this movie makes any sense, and its purpose for existing is… honestly there is no reason. Besides money. And YMS tears it apart, from the very first second of the movie, all the way up to Mufasa’s death. It is a fantastic two hours of frame by frame, note by note comparison to the original and how this version fails in every single way that the original succeeded.

I implore you to give this video a watch, it is a master class in destroying films that deserve to be critiqued to hell and back. Every point he makes just hits the nail on the head with what is fundamentally wrong with this movie. In this age of endless remakes, it’s nice to have someone willing to rip them to shreds in such an extensive and detailed way.

Anyways, here’s the video!

(I really need other people to watch this because my family refuses to spend two hours watching it so I can’t obsess over it with them.)

This is literally like my favorite video on YouTube. I can’t wait for part two.

-AMS