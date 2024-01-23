MacBook Pro M3 Max Initial Thoughts and Impressions

I’ve lived with my new MacBook Pro M3 Max 16-inch laptop for a week now, and have been using it about the house for various things, so now is a good time to note thoughts about it, its performance and its overall value. Spoiler: It’s lovely, but there are a couple of things I do not love, and a couple others I didn’t fully expect.

As a preface, last week when the M3 arrived, I explained why I had picked this particular computer, and how I mostly intended to use it; that piece is here. For the purposes of what comes next, I’ll assume you’ve read it. Also, the following thoughts are in no particular order.

1. The MacBook Pro M3 Max comes in 14-inch and 16-inch variations. I got the sixteen-inch version because I mostly intend it to be a desktop replacement rather than something I carry with me when I travel, and I wanted the extra screen real estate. I knew it was going to be pretty large, relatively speaking. But then it arrived and I had to admit I underestimated how large it would be. For context, here the M3 is next to my previous laptop, a 2019 edition of the Dell XPS 13:

This kind of feels like a Great Dane next to a toy poodle. The screen is likely twice the size in total acreage, and the M3 weighs 4.7 pounds, two pounds heavier than the Dell. I can pick up the Dell with one hand with no problem. I am physically capable of picking up the M3 with one hand, but if the screen is up I have to negotiate the leverage and stiffen up my wrist. It’s unwieldly. I usually use two hands with it because it would be exceedingly expensive to drop.

This is fine — again, it’s going to be used far more at home and at the church than it will be on the road — but if you’ve been looking at the M3 MacBook Pro for your own use, be aware that the 16-inch version has real heft to it. If you plan to tote it around a lot and/or aren’t going to spec the internals to the maximum and therefore don’t have to worry about heat dissipation, maybe consider the 14-inch version.

2. I got the “Space Black” version of the M3, which in addition to being the sexy new colorway that all the kids are talking about, also claims to handle fingerprints and palm smears better than some other versions of the Mac. My own anecdotal experience of this is that while a light touch will indeed not immediately transfer fingerprints, after a couple of days use they will begin to pile up nevertheless. I allow that I may have unusually oily fingerprints or whatever. But ultimately it’s not any worse than any other dark-colored computer you might use.

As others have noted, the “Space Black” looks black in some conditions and charcoal gray in others, which means that it’s actually charcoal gray and “Space Black” is just marketing. Again, this is fine; I’m happy with the color and I think it looks nifty. As a practical matter, it does mean my 54-year-old eyes occasionally have a harder time seeing the ports on the side of the computer than I would if I had gone with the silver or “Space Gray” versions; a couple of times in low light I had to feel along the side of the computer to plug in a USB-C cord. This is a me problem, but it could be a “you” problem as well, depending on your eyesight.

3. The M3 comes with a “MagSafe” charger and a very chonky powerblock, neither of which I particularly love. Yes, the chonky powerblock has 140 watts, which means it’s capable of fast charging via the MagSafe charger. But the powerblock is unwieldy, especially if you’re trying to plug it in where space is cramped, and the MagSafe power port is on only one side of the computer. Fortunately the computer can also charge via the Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, of which the M3 16-inch version has three, two on the left and one on the right. I find myself using those as often as I use the MagSafe charger. This may or may not be an option for you if you’re plugging in a lot of peripherals and need those ports.

The good news here is that the highly-touted battery life of the recent MacBook lineup is not just marketing; it is in fact very good. I don’t feel any sort of battery anxiety about this computer when it’s off its tether. My understanding is unless you’re crunching video files or playing graphics-intensive games on the thing (neither of which I do at this point), you’re very likely to get more than a day of use from the battery, and this has been my experience so far.

4. The screen on the M3 is extremely good and can get very bright. I haven’t used the computer outside yet, because it’s winter here and the weather has ranged from “crappy” to “crappy and dangerously cold,” but I don’t expect there will be any problems with seeing the screen when I do. The screen resolution is not quite the 4K resolution I had on the Dell XPS 13 (which, to be clear, was absolute overkill on a screen that small), but it’s close enough, and the 254 pixels-per-inch density of the M3 means that in order to see the individual pixels I would have to get closer to the screen than my eyes can focus. It’s more than fine. The color fidelity is fabulous as far as I can tell; I’ve already edited photos on the screen and everything looks great.

Beyond all that, the size of the screen means I don’t feel cramped doing work on the M3. There are some adjustments I have to make (I can write manuscripts with 11-point typefaces on my desktop monitor, and I have to bump up to 14-point typefaces on the M3), but again those are about me, not about the computer. The screen has a variable refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz, which means that scrolling is nice and smooth.

5. Other physical aspects of the M3: The keyboard is good, no better or worse than any other low-travel, mostly flat laptop keyboard I’ve used. It’s at least as good as the keyboard on the XPS 13, and I used that with no trouble at all (my favorite laptop keyboard was and continues to be the one on the PixelBook, which was very satisfying to use). People will tell you Apple trackpads are the best in the business, but I’m not immensely impressed with them; the one here is perfectly okay and also large.

The speakers are without qualification the best speakers I’ve yet heard on a laptop, with good power and response all through the range. I mean, these are laptop speakers, they’re not going to stun you with their mighty bass response or anything. But they are rather better than merely serviceable, which is the bar with laptop speakers. Also, the M3 still sports an actual headphone jack, which is a delightful throwback in this day and age. Also an HDMI port and a place for SD cards, which is great because that’s what my dSLR uses.

Finally, while committed Mac Heads will tell you the M3 MacBook Pro chassis is no different from the one in the previous two generations, this is my first Apple laptop in over a decade and I think it looks great. It’s hefty! But it looks great.

6. Yes, but how do programs and applications run on the thing? Exceptionally fast. Please note that I splashed out an utterly inadvisable amount of money to get get the maximum RAM and SSD storage (more on that in a minute), and got the version of the M3 Max chip that includes 16 processing cores (12 performance and 4 efficiency) and a 40-core GPU among other bells and whistles. One reason I can use it as a desktop replacement is that it’s actually as powerful as a fully-specced desktop computer; it’s certainly on par, at least, with my year-old maxxed-out Windows desktop. The Windows box is more powerful in some ways (it has a 4090 graphics card in it) and less than others (it has half the RAM of the MacBook). It’s overall a draw.

As such, anything I throw at the M3 it’s been able to handle. I bought it specifically because I was already using a Mac for music production, and while I was bumping up on memory issues on an M1 Mac Mini with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, these issues simply do not exist on an M3 Max with eight times the RAM and storage. Likewise, the Adobe Creative Suite runs like a dream and Microsoft Office (I use Word to write novels, deal with it) opens in a snap and presents no challenge for the MacBook. I’m not compiling programs or making videos, but if I did either of those I wouldn’t be concerned about this computer choking on them. I’m not going to trot out benchmarks (go read an actual tech review for those), but I can say that in the real world there’s nothing that can slow this computer down…

… except its attachment to my house wifi, which typically runs about half the download speed to my desktop, even when both of them are in the same room, literally inches away from my (admittedly crappy) router. This wouldn’t be a problem if I lived somewhere where actual high speed internet was a thing. But out here in the hinterlands of rural Ohio, I max out at 40mbps. Getting 20 – 25mbps throughput on the M3 wifi connection is frustrating, especially as I am downloading rather a lot of music production software, which is heavy on sample files. Is the problem here me? Possibly! I’d like to think it is, and that eventually I’ll figure this out and everything will be fixed. In the meantime, it’s the Achilles Heel of an otherwise blisteringly fast computer.

7. Let me address the $7200 gorilla in the room, which is that a maxed out 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro costs an unconscionable amount of money. It is absolutely and unquestionably overpriced — Apple bluntly screws its high-end users on the price of RAM and SSD storage in particular because it (largely correctly) surmises that the sort of holy fool who will want or need the tippy-top spec of their computers is not a price-sensitive customer, either because they’re having it paid for by their (probably tech) company, or because they just have the money and don’t care that the computer costs the same as two-to-four months of rent, depending on where one lives.

Which am I? Well, a little of both. This is going to be a work computer, and it replaces three other computers (the aforementioned M1 and Dell XPS, and whatever computer I was going to buy for the church office, because I need one there), so I felt I could justify the expense on that score, especially since I get a tax deduction for it. Also, unless I drop this thing inadvisably, I’ll be keeping this computer for several years, so the cost will be amortized. Plus, I came into some surprise royalties at the end of the year, after the point where we had squared away work/church/home expenses for 2023, so I had “extra” money. I knew I wanted a high-specced MacBook and after a certain point, I was already spending so much money on the thing that I went “fuck it” and just maxxed everything out and had done with it. I did get executive approval from Krissy, to be clear.

(Do I need this much computer? I don’t not need it, he said, not at all defensively. I could have gotten by with a stepped-down spec, but now I have computing space to do the things I already do, plus some things I’ve been thinking about doing (like video!) if I ever manage to get started on them. Computational headroom is nice when you can get it, is what I’m saying. It keeps you from having to buy more computers. Maybe.)

Rationalizations aside, however, I’m more than aware I overspent for this computer. I can’t in good conscience suggest that anyone who isn’t getting their computer subsidized by work and/or money falling from the sky buy a maxxed-out Apple computer, laptop or desktop. Especially if you’re not doing computationally-intensive work. If you’re using your laptop for word processing or spreadsheets, with web browsing and occasional light gaming, and you want a Mac, please for the love of God get a MacBook Air, which is so much cheaper, much lighter, and more than enough for what you’re doing with your computer.

8. What don’t I love about this MacBook? Aside from the quibbles noted above, what I don’t love about it is the MacOS, which is (of course) pretty but feels clunky and backward to me, although I entirely admit that at least some of that is due to me spending the last decade primarily on Windows. Which is no treat! I admit it! But which at least I’m used to and understand. When I got the M3, I made the joke on Threads that I couldn’t wait to put Windows on it and make it a proper computer. This was me trolling, but I would be lying if I said I didn’t check out the Parallels emulation software to see if it was something I wanted. I decided against it — for now — mostly because the programs I’m used to in Windows that I’m also using on Mac work almost exactly the same, and that’s where I’m spending most of my time anyway. But I reserve the right to change my mind.

In the comments to my previous post about getting the M3, someone noted that now I’m likely to find myself trapped in the Apple ecosystem, because that’s what Apple does to you once you get one of their computers. I feel reasonably confident I won’t get trapped, in part because I still use Windows on my office desktop, and otherwise I’m already far into the Google ecosystem in terms of phones and cloud applications and don’t see that changing anytime soon. At this point in my computing life I’m fairly well-distributed across various computing ecosystems. This will horrify my good friend Cory Doctorow, and he’s not wrong, but at this point I’m not feeling the need to fight it. Yes, The Man knows where to find me. But then, I was already in the phone book. Hey, remember phone books?

9. Am I happy with my new M3 Macbook Pro? Aside from the fact that I wish it were much cheaper, absolutely. It’s a fantastic computer and it’s doing everything I want it to do today, and likely for a whole bunch of tomorrows. Would I recommend this computer to others? For people who need a whole lot of computing power, sure, although I would ask them to ask themselves how much RAM/storage/processing power they actually need, and then see if a cheaper version would suffice, because, again, the high-end price here is untenable for most folks. For everyone else who wants a MacBook, an Air is almost certainly the way to go.

On the topic of upgrading, if you already have an M1 or M2 MacBook Pro, you almost certainly do not need to upgrade to an M3 at this point. All the tech nerd videos I’ve watched have the three Apple Silicon generations benchmarking pretty close to each other, close enough that for most people the difference between them in completing tasks is not going to matter. The M3 (and particularly the M3 Max), is for MacBook owners upgrading from Intel Macs, or for people, like me, who are entering into (or back into) the Apple ecosystem. I’m buying at the high end here so I don’t need to be thinking about the M4s, M5s, M6s or, probably, the M7s. I intend to wring every penny out of what I paid for this delightful, ridiculous computer.

— JS