40 Years of Writing

Today is apparently the 40th anniversary of the debut of the Macintosh computer, which is interesting in itself, of course (all the tech sites have their “what does it all mean” articles about it up, here’s one of them), but the anniversary of the Mac also means that this year is the 40th anniversary of me writing fiction. I wrote my very first stories on Ezra Chowaiki’s Macintosh computer, and he had one of the first series of Macs made. As soon as he got it, there I was hanging out in his room, typing on it. He would go asleep with me typing, and would wake up with me typing. I’m not sure why Ezra was so tolerant of me taking over his computer, but I’m glad he was.

Mind you, I probably could have figured this out on my own, without the reminder of the 40th anniversary of the announcement of the Mac. The first half of 1984 (40 years ago, check the math, I’m old) coincided with the second semester of my freshman year in high school, which is when John Heyes, my English composition teacher, assigned three sections of his class to write a story about a gift. That was my official first ever short story, and, as I always mention when I tell this tale, I was the only kid in those three sections to get an “A” on the story, which led me to the epiphany that I should be a writer, because I was apparently good at it, and literally everything else was hard. Good thinking, 14-year-old me! You nailed that one.

I would like to think that after 40 years of writing, I do the gig a little better than I did when I was 14 years old, but looking back at those first stories it’s also pretty clear to me that some of the particular things I do with writing were baked in right from the beginning. Take the opening paragraph to “Best Friends,” that first story: “Well, if this has taught me anything, it’s not to get sick. I got sick for three days, and the world changed.” That’s an extremely solid opening, especially from a 14-year-old doing it for the first time ever. Grabbing them from the first line is apparently in my storytelling bones.

Less than a decade after writing that opening, I was working as a professional writer, writing movie reviews and opinion columns for a newspaper. Twenty one years after that, my first novel was out. Now it’s 40 years and there are dozens of books and millions of words. And it all started on Ezra Chowaiki’s Mac.

And now I have a new Mac! It’s funny how it all ties together, and funny how time flies.

— JS