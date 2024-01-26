In Which I Am Absolutely No Fun For Anyone Until, Like, May

In the last week or so I have received five queries about showing up to online book clubs and four requests for podcast appearances, and while it is genuinely delightful to be wanted — thank you! — my schedule for the first few months of 2024 is already packed with real world/online appearances, travel, several writing gigs and also a novel which needs to be in on May 1.

So this is me declaring scheduling bankruptcy until May 6 at the earliest (I will need to sleep for several days after turning in a novel). If I have not already officially added you to my schedule, which you will know by me having said to you “Yes! You are on my schedule!” in an email, then I’m afraid the answer is no, or at least “not now.”

And since I know this will also result in a bunch of folks sending me an email right now asking to get on the schedule for May: Hey, could you check in with me in the second half of April instead, please? By then I will know where I am with the novel and whether I will need to beg my editor for an extra week or whatever, and I don’t want to schedule myself for anything if I’ve got the last several thousand words of a novel hanging over my head. Any appearance I would be doing would be having me dazed and probably a bit snappish. Nobody wants that (or maybe they do, but I don’t). So get with me later, please.

I do apologize, particularly to the people to whom I already said “check with me later,” just to kick the can down the road again. I promise it is not me trying to avoid you in particular. The problem we both share is that the person who handles my schedule is doing a shit job of it, and also, is me.

— JS