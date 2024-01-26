New Books and ARCs, 1/26/24
Posted on January 26, 2024 8 Comments
January is heading toward the door, but there’s still time for another stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. Any titles here you would like to take into February? Share in the comments!
— JS
Yes, I know, Fathomfolk is in there twice.
I keep saying I should try out a Wells book. But just as I was about to pick up from the library system the first Murderbot, the show was announced and a zillion holds were put on it.
Well, “Witch King”, obviously.
Martha Wells’ Witch King is perilously high atop my TBR stack, just under Lois McMaster Bujold’s latest Penric & Desdemona novella, Demon Daughter.
Why is Fathomfolk in the stack twice? It appears to have slightly different spines.
Witch King! I also plan it to read in February :)
I’ve got my eye on Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase
How about New Rock New Role, by Richard Sparks.
Just got an ARC myself and it looks fun!