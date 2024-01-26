New Books and ARCs, 1/26/24

Posted on January 26, 2024    Posted by      8 Comments

January is heading toward the door, but there’s still time for another stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. Any titles here you would like to take into February? Share in the comments!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

8 Comments on “New Books and ARCs, 1/26/24”

  2. I keep saying I should try out a Wells book. But just as I was about to pick up from the library system the first Murderbot, the show was announced and a zillion holds were put on it.

  4. Martha Wells’ Witch King is perilously high atop my TBR stack, just under Lois McMaster Bujold’s latest Penric & Desdemona novella, Demon Daughter.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Get Your Vote On

If you are a United States citizen 18 years or older, 2024 will be an incredibly consequential election year. It's important for you to register to vote, and then vote, whenever you have the opportunity this year.

Vote.org can help you register to vote, check if your registration is still current, and give you other tools you need to vote and get your voice heard.

Don't wait! Register now!
Whatever Days
January 2024
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever