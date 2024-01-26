The Feedly Hiccup

Which is not the name of my next band but is a problem people have noticed with the RSS feed when they use Feedly, which is that for whatever reason posts from here arrived not in a timely fashion but in bunches. Why? I have no idea why, and for the moment at least it seems to be an issue exclusive to Feedly (although if you’re using an other RSS reader and are having the same problem, let me know).

I’ll put in a service ticket about it with WordPress and see if they know what the issue is. But for the moment at least, it seems to be a Feedly issue, not a WordPress issue. We’ll see if it can be sorted.

— JS