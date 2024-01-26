The Feedly Hiccup
Posted on January 26, 2024 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Which is not the name of my next band but is a problem people have noticed with the RSS feed when they use Feedly, which is that for whatever reason posts from here arrived not in a timely fashion but in bunches. Why? I have no idea why, and for the moment at least it seems to be an issue exclusive to Feedly (although if you’re using an other RSS reader and are having the same problem, let me know).
I’ll put in a service ticket about it with WordPress and see if they know what the issue is. But for the moment at least, it seems to be a Feedly issue, not a WordPress issue. We’ll see if it can be sorted.
— JS
Feedly told me when I inquired:
“The team looked into it and we get blocked by them sometimes since it comes from https://automattic.com/ (WordPress). They host lots of sites so they just have to block us from time to time since we request lots of updates from them.
So the updates will come in, they may just lag a bit sometimes”
Currently have updates from twelve days ago and got a batch 4 hours ago which doesn’t include this post. The last update is the no fun post.
Aaaaaaaah, makes sense.
I’m using Feedly via Reeder on Mac and iOS, and I don’t see any problem…
Just to add a data point, I use Inoreader and everything is working fine.