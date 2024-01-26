The Feedly Hiccup

Posted on January 26, 2024    Posted by      4 Comments

Which is not the name of my next band but is a problem people have noticed with the RSS feed when they use Feedly, which is that for whatever reason posts from here arrived not in a timely fashion but in bunches. Why? I have no idea why, and for the moment at least it seems to be an issue exclusive to Feedly (although if you’re using an other RSS reader and are having the same problem, let me know).

I’ll put in a service ticket about it with WordPress and see if they know what the issue is. But for the moment at least, it seems to be a Feedly issue, not a WordPress issue. We’ll see if it can be sorted.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “The Feedly Hiccup”

  1. Feedly told me when I inquired:
    “The team looked into it and we get blocked by them sometimes since it comes from https://automattic.com/ (WordPress). They host lots of sites so they just have to block us from time to time since we request lots of updates from them.

    So the updates will come in, they may just lag a bit sometimes”

    Currently have updates from twelve days ago and got a batch 4 hours ago which doesn’t include this post. The last update is the no fun post.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Get Your Vote On

If you are a United States citizen 18 years or older, 2024 will be an incredibly consequential election year. It's important for you to register to vote, and then vote, whenever you have the opportunity this year.

Vote.org can help you register to vote, check if your registration is still current, and give you other tools you need to vote and get your voice heard.

Don't wait! Register now!
Whatever Days
January 2024
S M T W T F S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever