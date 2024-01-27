Glasglow Worldcon Commits to Hugo Process Transparency

The folks at the Glasgow Worldcon, which is this year’s Worldcon, have officially opened up the nomination process for this year’s Hugo Awards, and in the emailed press release announcing the opening of the process (mirrored on social media), it has tucked in this paragraph, with an important note at the end, which I am highlighting for emphasis:

The Hugo Awards are fan-run, fan-given, and fan-supported. We encourage all eligible members to nominate whatever works and creators you have personally read or seen that were your favourites from 2023. The works and creators with sufficient nominations will move onto the final ballot for the 2024 Hugo Awards, which will be announced later this year after the close of nominations. At that time we will also publish the reasons for any disqualifications of potential finalists, and any withdrawals of potential finalists from the ballot.

Given that there was a decided lack of transparency at the previous Worldcon for the disqualification of several potential finalists, which has caused quite the fracas online and in fandom, this is a positive and necessary step on the part of the Glasgow Worldcon in order to restore confidence in the Hugo voting process. I’m very happy they did it. This one sentence does a lot of work, and it’s good work to see.

It is also a significant departure from how things have been done before. Previously, Hugo voters (and the world in general) would generally learn of withdrawals and disqualifications with the release of the Hugo voting statistics on the night of the awards. Exceptions have happened before, usually when someone who has withdrawn from voting consideration announces it of their own volitation, but as a tradition the Worldcons themselves would hold off official notation of such things until the awards were given out.

That worked, until it didn’t. And as it has stopped working, a change was necessary. One side effect of this may be that there will be fandom chatter about who has voluntarily withdrawn from consideration and why, which might make those who withdraw feel like they have to explain their reasonings. They shouldn’t have to, unless they want to. But after this last year, in terms of actual ineligibility decided by the administrators of the Hugos, it will be clarifying to know earlier than later why something has been ruled ineligible. Prior to 2023, the reasons for disqualification have tended to be fiddly technical reasons relating to the category. I fully expect a return to this standard starting with this year.

Also, and for the avoidance of doubt, I fully expect that Glasgow will run the Hugo voting in a manner that is above reproach. It’s been commented by others, not unfairly, that Glasgow should not be punished for the sins of the previous Hugo administrators, and I quite agree with this. This isn’t about assigning blame to Glasgow or punishing them, or any future Worldcon. It is recognizing that, for reasons fair or otherwise, it falls to this year’s Worldcon to assure everyone that their votes count, and will be fairly and accurately counted. They’re making those assurances, in a calm and matter-of-fact way. That’s appreciated, and important.

There’s more to be done, but much of that will have to wait for the WSFS business meeting, which generally takes place at the Worldcon, which this year happens in August. For now, this press release is a good step, and smart messaging.

And with that said, if you can nominate in this year’s Hugo Awards, please do. I’ll be doing so.

— JS