Today in What the Hell is This
Posted on January 29, 2024 Posted by John Scalzi 39 Comments
Is it a seed pod? An alien ship? Will I go to sleep and whatever was in here will hatch and take my place in the universe? I took this picture a couple of days ago and honestly it’s been haunting me ever since. I’m open to guesses, is what I’m saying.
— JS
Ohio Field Whale.
Looks like a milkweed seed pod.
Looks like a dried-up milkweed seed pod. https://www.freeimages.com/photo/milkweed-seed-pod-1057555
Now you’re all just mocking me, aren’t you
It’s just pod.
As seen in Dylan Thomas’s chilling horror splatterfest, UNDER MILK WEED.
I did a Google image search of that pic along with others similar to it and I have to agree it’s a milkweed pod. Don’t even know what that is, but dayamn, Google, you’re good.
As a midwesterner, many a milkweed vetch was sacrificed as a firestarter for cookouts along the muddy Missouri.
I believe that Donald Sutherland is currently standing outside your home pointing at while his vocal cords emit a sound that signals all other pods that there are bodies to be snatching….
Greg, milkweed is a collection of species of smallish flowering plants with a milky white fluid day exude if you cut the stems. That fluid is toxic to humans by the way. And several species of them are essential in the life cycle of the monarch butterfly because they are the thing that baby monarch butterfly caterpillars eat. Probably also making that caterpillar toxic to predators
I can confirm, that is a milkweed seed pod. They’re pretty cool when they split open and all the little tiny baby seeds come out on their silken wings!
I don’t know. What did it taste like?
It is a seed pod. Don’t know the species but we get them in Columbus
Definitely a milkweed pod. My sibling the Monarch whisperer keeps milkweed in terrariums to nurture Monarch butterflies from chrysalis to full beautiful butterfly status, and they particularly hunt for the pods.
The pods are really quite beautiful, particularly when all the seeds drift away on a breeze. Though I can see how if you are unfamiliar with them, they’d look a bit intimidating.
Milkweek pod. We’ve got a whole garden full of ’em up here on the Maine coast. Monarch butterflies love them!
Kurt, I literally shrieked with laughter. Thank you!
images.google.com.
You have a digital camera, just drag the image into the search box.
Don’t wait to find out! Chop it to pieces with an axe and run, Run, RUN for your lives!
Until you’re the only non-milkweeds on earth!
I think it is seed for your next story and can be whatever you want it to be
If you pick it up and throw it you will have created a lovely milkweed pod cast…
Look around and you may find the green plants and migrating butterflies also favoring your property.
If you like that, I could send you some seeds for a “bishop’s balls” plant that’s even more fun to look at/photograph.
Growing up we had milkweed plants in the backyard for the Monarch butterflies. The dried seed pods made interesting additions to flower arrangements.
If it’s a milkweed pod, then must I state the obvious…. it’s your destiny to be replaced with a milkweed pod person.
I hope he’s as good a writer as you are.
Quickly and carefully wrap it in a tortilla for safety along with some random leftovers. Monarch-Scalzian hybridization might result.
Burn it with fire, Scalzi.
I came to the comment section to suggest r/whatisthisthing but clearly whatever.scalzi.com has a much more powerful brain trust than reddit. So you’ve got that going for you, which is nice. You should be proud of it.
IS IT STILL THERE?
There’s some fascinating biology involved in the toxins. Might be some SF story ideas there too.
https://phys.org/news/2021-09-butterflies-young-chemicals-gifts.html
https://www.livescience.com/butterflies-drink-their-babies.html
Wait till you see what comes out of it! Keep watch over that plant in spring as it leafs out and then blooms, then watch the butterflies come to feed and all the pollinators have a party, later see the strange and wonderful white, yellow and black striped caterpillars eating through the leaves and growing larger each time you look at them!
It’s really a spectacle of totally alien activity if you’ve never seen Danaus plexippus and later her caterpillars feeding on their native browse–the only plant their caterpillars eat and the only plant where they lay their eggs. The milkweed sap has a cardiac toxin that prevents birds and other predators from eating the caterpillars though the daredevil birds will say “hold my bird seed” and the outcome will not be pretty. Monarch butterflies are worth it, though, and the plants feed many other species of butterflies and bees and other insects.
And the pods are definitely an amazing photo subject–some December photos inspired an entire photo exhibit for me.
That looks like a common milkweed seedpod. Asclepias syriaca bontanical name.