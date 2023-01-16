Scalzi Enterprises · The Scalzi Family Foundation

You’ve reached the sire for two of the Scalzi Family’s Limited Liability Corporations. They are:

Scalzi Enterprises: Which handles the development/merchandising/licensing of author John Scalzi’s intellectual property, both existing and upcoming;

and

The Scalzi Family Foundation: Our non-profit corporation, which is the vehicle for our family’s charitable and philanthropical giving.

Please note: At this time the Scalzi Family Foundation is not open to solicitation. Emails soliciting donations will not be responded to.

Additionally, Scalzi Enterprises is not currently open to unsolicited collaboration, content pitches, or queries offering content or business services. Those emails will be deleted unread.

Scalzi Enterprises Contact Email: jms@scalzienterprises.com

Scalzi Family Foundation Contact Email: jms@scalzifamily.foundation

— JS

